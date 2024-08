Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby orangutan Jambi

It is the second child for parents Tua and Sugi.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In June, the Philadelphia Zoo welcomed a new baby orangutan Jambi.

Orangutans are a critically endangered species meaning they are one step away from extinction.

The baby is named in honor of a province in Sumatra where the species lives natively.

There are only 14,000 left in the wild.

Philadelphia Zoo is part of American Zoological Society's conservation plan to perpetuate the species through the species survival plan.