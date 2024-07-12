WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby Sumatran orangutan

It's the first birth of this species at the zoo in 15 years.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, July 12, 2024 3:55PM
Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby Sumatran orangutan
It's the first birth of this species at the zoo in 15 years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is going bananas for its newest animal.

The zoo announced the birth of a baby Sumatran orangutan.

It's the first birth of this species at the zoo in 15 years.

The three-week-old baby's gender and name have yet to be determined.

RELATED: Feed your favorite animals at Philadelphia Zoo

The zoo says it is planning to have a big celebration next month and everyone is invited to join.

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW