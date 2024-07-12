Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby Sumatran orangutan

It's the first birth of this species at the zoo in 15 years.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is going bananas for its newest animal.

The zoo announced the birth of a baby Sumatran orangutan.

The three-week-old baby's gender and name have yet to be determined.

The zoo says it is planning to have a big celebration next month and everyone is invited to join.

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered.