Philadelphia Zoo welcomes baby Sumatran orangutan

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is going bananas for its newest animal.
The zoo announced the birth of a baby Sumatran orangutan.
It's the first birth of this species at the zoo in 15 years.
The three-week-old baby's gender and name have yet to be determined.
The zoo says it is planning to have a big celebration next month and everyone is invited to join.
Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered.