Philadelphia Zoo's oldest resident gives birth to 4 critically endangered tortoises

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating a world record.
Four critically endangered western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises have just hatched.
And, remarkably, their mother is a first-time mom at 97 years old! That's the oldest known first-time mother of her species.
She is also the Philadelphia Zoo's oldest and longest tenured resident.
The zoo says the babies will make their public debut on April 23.