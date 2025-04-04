Their mother is a first-time mom at 97 years old, becoming the oldest known first-time mother of her species

Philadelphia Zoo's oldest resident gives birth to 4 critically endangered tortoises

Four critically endangered western Santa Cruz Galapagos tortoises have just hatched at the Philadelphia Zoo!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Zoo is celebrating a world record.

And, remarkably, their mother is a first-time mom at 97 years old! That's the oldest known first-time mother of her species.

She is also the Philadelphia Zoo's oldest and longest tenured resident.

The zoo says the babies will make their public debut on April 23.

