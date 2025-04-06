Philadelphia's Fairmount Park exhibits the sights of Japan during Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival

The sights and sounds of Japan could be found right in Fairmount Park this weekend.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- To celebrate the Spring season, this nonprofit brought the sights from across the world to Philadelphia.

The 2025 Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia gathered people to Fairmount Park for a showcase of Japanese culture.

Tamagawa University College of Arts brought their performers from Japan to showcase dancing and Taiko drumming.

It was displayed amongst a beautiful array of blooming cherry blossom trees.

"This is my dream came true. I came here from Japan 45 years ago. I never thought this would come to this stage," said Kazumi Tuene, Executive Director of the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.

