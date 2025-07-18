things to do in philadelphia

Newly launched Rocky Bus Tour is rolling through the grit and glory of the underdog city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Visitor Center's newly launched Rocky Bus Tour is rolling through the grit and glory of the underdog city.

During the three-hour tour, fans of the iconic movie and visitors stop at six different locations that are highlighted in the Rocky film franchise.

That includes the fictional gravesites of Adrian and Paulie at the Laurel Hill Cemetery, to the newly added Pat's King of Steaks for lunch, as well as Mighty Mick's gym in Kensington.

The visitor center says it's a different way for fans to experience our city through the lens of their favorite movie.

The tour kicked off in July and runs through Labor Day.

For details on how to hop on the tour, visit the visitor center's website.

