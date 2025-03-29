The first home game will be held on Monday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies.

Phillies 2025: What to know about new food, ballpark enhancements before home opener

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The return of baseball in South Philadelphia is almost here.

Phillies fans can expect everything from new food to state-of-the-art technology enhancements at Citizens Bank Park this season.

The home opener will be held on Monday afternoon against the Colorado Rockies.

Here's everything you can expect at the ballpark this year.

What time is the home opener?

First pitch begins at 3:05 p.m.

New food options

From left to right, Red Velvet Affogato, S'mores Quesadilla and Kyle's Cutlets Aramark

Red Velvet Affogato

Red velvet cookies, vanilla ice cream and espresso. (Location: The Yard, Section 102)

S'mores Quesadilla

Nutella, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumble in a crispy flour tortilla served with a chocolate dipping sauce. (Location: Section 142)

Kyle's Cutlets

Chicken cutlet sandwich topped with burrata cheese, fried pepperoni, and arugula, drizzled with a sweet and spicy hot honey sauce on a Liscio's Bakery roll. A portion of the proceeds from every sandwich sold will be donated to Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes, supporting those who make a difference in the community. (Location: Section 142)

Cotton Candy Mask

Foam mask showcasing the Phanatic, available in one size that is adjustable for kids and adults.

Fastball Souvenir Cup

A baseball-shaped cup designed to hold frozen cocktails or beverages served on ice and adorned with the Phillies logo.

Four Walls Irish Coffee Tiramisu (CP Rankin Club)

Traditional Italian dessert with an Irish twist.

Black Bean Burger

(Greens & Grains, Section 125): Vegan option, chipotle black bean burger with vegan cheddar, house-made burger sauce and veggies.

Bull's BBQ House Chips & Dip

(Left Field Plaza) Freshly fried chips coated with a BBQ blend of spices, served alongside a Grillo's Pickle bacon dip. More Bull's BBQ Specials (rotating throughout the season) include hush puppies with remoulade sauce; jerk half chicken with rice, peas and plantains; char siu pork sandwich with kimchi; and Andouille sausage & vegetable kabobs.

Pass and Stow Cobb Salad

Mixed lettuce, bacon, bleu cheese, hardboiled egg, pickled onions and avocado ranch.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

(Pass and Stow): Buttermilk-marinated chicken breast, pickled slaw and hot honey aioli.

Kosher Grill

(Behind Section 124): Launched last season, the Kosher Grill has moved behind home plate for 2025. New to the menu is a pulled brisket sandwich.

Liscio's Hot Dog Rolls

(All concession locations): New Citizens Bank Park-inspired hot dog rolls.

PJ Whelihan's Onion Rings

(Ashburn Alley): Served with a Creole mayo.

Uncle Charlie's Express (Behind Section 319): Featuring your favorite ballpark cheesesteaks, french fries, chicken tenders and other ballpark favorites. Named after World Series champion manager Charlie Manuel.

New partner offerings

Alc-A-Chino Spiked Coffee

Hard coffee cocktails made with oat milk, natural ingredients & flavors, available at all drink locations. Strawberry acai hard refreshers are also available, made with real fruit juices, green coffee extract and natural flavors.

Garage Beer

Owned by Philadelphia sports legend Jason Kelce and his brother Travis, will be available at beer stands throughout the ballpark.

Philly's Best Steak

Headquartered and manufactured in Greater Philadelphia, will be supplying steak meat for sandwiches and dishes throughout the ballpark.

Schär Gluten-Free Dedicated Stand

Featuring a full lineup of gluten-free breads, hot dogs, cheesesteaks, turkey clubs, packaged snacks and more.

Wrexham Lager

The multi-award-winning, high-quality lager beer, owned by Philly native Rob McElhenney, will now be offered at locations across the ballpark.

ZOMOZ An ultra-premium artisanal mezcal from Oaxaca (with a Philly connection thanks to investor Ryan Howard), will be offered at ballpark bar locations.

Enhancements at the ballpark

The gameday experience just got even better! Fans will see new outdoor LED rings that span over 3,100 feet in length and wrap around the suite level of the ballpark. The technology will bring instant, real-time access to ball-strike counts, scoring decisions, stats and more.

Fans can also expect to see a new custom light show with every home run, along with an enhanced audio system.

Opening Week Promotions

The home opener includes a block party at the third base plaza, a player parade into the ballpark, followed by the national anthem sung by Kane Kalas.

On Wednesday April 2, fans 15 and under get a free t-shirt for McDonald's Opening Night.

And for the weekend series against the Dodgers, children 14 and under will receive a knit hat on Saturday. On Sunday, all fans will receive a free 2025 schedule magnet.

To see a full list of Phillies-themed giveaways, click here.

Early access to the ballpark

The Third Base Gate and Left Field Gate will now open early each game (Monday-Friday: 2 hours prior to game time; Saturday-Sunday: 2 hours prior to game time), giving fans access to the main concourse from Pass and Stow and the New Era Phillies Team Store, through the outfield, to The Yard.

All other gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.