The Bank is also ranked #2 for the best baseball stadium food!

Citizens Bank Park ranked the best park in all of MLB ahead of home opener against the Rockies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We're just a few hours away from the Philadelphia Phillies home opener Monday night.

This comes as a new poll by USA Today says Citizens Bank Park is ranked the best park in all of major league baseball! The Bank is also ranked #2 for the best baseball stadium food!

The poll says Ashburn Alley is a main draw, packed full of local restaurants and baseball-themed interactive displays, as well as the empasis on iconic Philadelphia flavors and local culinary traditions.

What to know for home opener at Citzens Bank Park

Its warmer than usual for this time of year and the tarps are out to protect the field from some rain expected throughout they day Monday.

The Phillies are off to a promising start, and that has fans hyped as the team returns to South Philadelphia from D.C.

All gates at the park will open at 12:35 p.m.

Fans are urged to be in their seats by 2:20 p.m. for opening ceremonies.

The first pitch is going to be a special one. Ten-year-old Briar Jones, a patient from Nemours Children's Hospital in Delaware will throw it.

Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh will catch for Briar.

Christopher Sanchez will toss the first official pitch against the Colorado Rockies at 3:05 p.m. on Monday.

A day at the ballpark is always fun for the whole family.

The team has planned a slew of other activities in and around the ballpark for the day, all leading up to the big game.

The New Era Team Store opens its doors at 9 a.m. for fans to get the latest Phillies gear for the new season.

Philadelphia had a 95-67 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season.

