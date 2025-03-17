S'mores quesadilla among new food options at Citizens Bank Park this season

New food options coming to Citizens Bank Park this season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies Opening Day is just around the corner.

The return of baseball means new food options at Citizens Bank Park.

From left to right, Red Velvet Affogato, S'mores Quesadilla and Kyle's Cutlets Aramark

Aramark, the longtime Phillies food and beverage partner, announced the following new menu items on Monday:

Red Velvet Affogato

Red velvet cookies, vanilla ice cream and espresso. (Location: The Yard, Section 102)

S'mores Quesadilla

Nutella, mini marshmallows and graham cracker crumble in a crispy flour tortilla served with a chocolate dipping sauce. (Location: Section 142)

Kyle's Cutlets

Chicken cutlet sandwich topped with burrata cheese, fried pepperoni, and arugula, drizzled with a sweet and spicy hot honey sauce on a Liscio's Bakery roll. A portion of the proceeds from every sandwich sold will be donated to Schwarber's Neighborhood Heroes, supporting those who make a difference in the community. (Location: Section 142)

"As the guest experience is our top priority, this past offseason we took a deep dive into analyzing consumer purchasing behaviors to ensure we have the best idea of what our fans want," said Alison Birdwell, the president and CEO of Aramark Sports + Entertainment. "Based on the insights we found, we created innovative menu offerings that cater to our fans while also introducing fresh, exciting and dynamic flavors."

The Phillies Home Opener is set for March 31.

