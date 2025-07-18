Phillies celebrate countdown to 2026 All-Star Game in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Phillies begin the countdown to next year's MLB All-Star Game.

The team is throwing a party with some big names, as they officially declare Philadelphia the host city.

A day of festivities are planned in Philadelphia on Friday to celebrate the passing of the torch from Atlanta to Philadelphia.

Next summer, the City of Brotherly Love will host the 2026 Major League Baseball All-Star game at Citizens Bank Park.

A long list of Phillies greats will attend the festivities, including Bryce Harper, Charlie Manuel, Cole Hamels, and Ryan Howard. The date of the game will also be announced.

"John Middleton has made it very clear, he wants this to be the best All-Star week ever," said Michael Harris, the Phillies' Vice President of Marketing and Government Affairs.

The Roots will kick off the festivities at noon.

"You have to remember, it's not just the All-Star Game, it's also a week. It's going to be jam-packed," Harris added.

A jampacked week amid a jampacked summer, when Philadelphia and the United States will be celebrating the country's 250th birthday.

"America's pastime, baseball's biggest stars, in the birthplace of our country, on the 250th anniversary -- it doesn't get any more iconic than that," Harris said.

Friday's celebration will feature Phillies legends, including Larry Bowa, Dave Cash, and Greg "the Bull Luzinski, who participated in the '76 All-Star Game, also hosted by Philadelphia during the nation's bicentennial.

Then the Phils will fire up the All-Star Game bus. The bus will make stops throughout the city, including Independence Mall, the Betsy Ross House and the Art Museum.

New merchandise goes on sale at 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the New Era Phillies team store.

"We will have our 2026 logo on the merchandise, so once they reveal it at City Hall, we will have it ready to go for all our fans," said Kristin Zeller, Director of Marketing for the Phillies.

The second half of the season kicks off Friday evening at the Bank, with Mike Trout and the Angels in town. The Phillies hold a small lead in first place, and there are questions about what's to come this season.

The speculation is building before the trade deadline in two weeks.

Bryce Harper is off the injured list, and the team needs him as they mount a run to the World Series.

Kyle Schwarber's contract is up at the end of the season- will he be re-signed? Many fans hope to see more Schwarbombs in the Home Run Derby next summer in Philadelphia.