Tugger stops by the Action News studio ahead of his big debut at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies fans can't stop talking about this roster move.

Tugger, a 10-week-old service pup-in-training, is set to make his big debut at Citizens Bank Park Tuesday night.

He gets his name from Phillies legend and Marine reservist Tug McGraw.

Tugger is training in order to support a veteran with a disability, thanks to Conshohocken-based Team Foster and Warrior Canine Connection.

He was introduced to the world Monday morning on Good Morning America.

Tugger, along with the people who made this project possible, joined the Action News Morning team in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about his role with the team.