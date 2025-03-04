Philly bakery continues tradition of serving delicious 'fastnachts' to prepare for Lent

People lined up outside Haegele's Bakery for a taste of their popular "fastnachts."

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Northeast Philly residents lined up for their yearly "Fat Tuesday" tradition at Haegele's bakery.

This small business is well-known for selling "fastnachts" this time of year.

"The donut itself has heavy cream in it...so you make another donut sponge dough and you add it to the donut dough. So it's two doughs," said owner Cheryl Haegele.

The treat is a sweet farewell to delectable foods for those who fast during Lent.

"We do have a line out the door. It's tough to find parking...we appreciate our customers who are dedicated to coming year after year. And that's special that we have customers who make it as part of their tradition, too," said Haegele.

