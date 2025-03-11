Jordan Mailata stops in Philly cafe to try themed drink 'Hakuna Mailata'

CENTER CITY PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- This Philly small business is still celebrating the Eagles' big win with their own drink creations.

You can order a "Hurts So Matcha," or the "Hakuna Mailata" at The Ground Rittenhouse.

The themed beverages have gathered lots of attention online, and Jordan Mailata himself even went in to try it.

Mailata even lent them his football strength to help rearrange their kitchen by moving their oven.

They needed the help since they are recovering from a fire that happened in December.

