'The Philly Pops' have officially reclaimed their original name

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly Pops are officially back.

After two transformative years as The No Name Pops, one of Philadelphia's most iconic musical groups has reclaimed its name.

Starting Tuesday, the Philly Pops will begin a "bold new chapter" with a brand new music director.

"To me, it's the most exciting time for this ensemble, and a lot of it is due to the dedication and resilience of these musicians that we have," says Music Director Christopher Dragon. "Over the two years, a lot of them have been playing concerts for free. Now that we have myself coming on board, getting the name back, we have a new logo, a fancy new website, everything is really coming into play."

First founded in 1979, the Pops were just gifted the legacy name by the family of legendary conductor and pianist Peter Nero.

Dragon will make his debut at Pops on Independence, a free concert this Thursday at Independence Mall.