Philly quilt artist turns snapshots of the city into fantastic fabrics

Rachel Blosser Derstine developed a knack for turning picturesque scenes of Philadelphia into quite eloquent quilts.

Rachel Blosser Derstine developed a knack for turning picturesque scenes of Philadelphia into quite eloquent quilts.

Rachel Blosser Derstine developed a knack for turning picturesque scenes of Philadelphia into quite eloquent quilts.

Rachel Blosser Derstine developed a knack for turning picturesque scenes of Philadelphia into quite eloquent quilts.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Rachel Blosser Derstine creates incredible quilt art based mostly on scenes she and her husband capture in Philadelphia.

Her work typically starts with a photo that is enlarged and printed on several sheets of paper. Then, she maps out a grid that informs the design of the quilt.

She uses various materials such as fabrics, yarn, cheesecloth, and more.

When she's not making and selling her own art, Blosser Derstine is providing online education around the world through various quilt guilds. She is also a piano instructor.

Watch the video above and visit her website to learn more.

RELATED: 'Felt Monster Project': 8th-graders bring kindergarteners' drawings to life