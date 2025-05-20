Philly school social worker uses Virtual Reality to help students thrive

Alonda Tann is helping Philadelphia students see their emotions a bit clearer through the lens of a Virtual Reality headset.

Alonda Tann is helping Philadelphia students see their emotions a bit clearer through the lens of a Virtual Reality headset.

Alonda Tann is helping Philadelphia students see their emotions a bit clearer through the lens of a Virtual Reality headset.

Alonda Tann is helping Philadelphia students see their emotions a bit clearer through the lens of a Virtual Reality headset.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Alonda Tann is helping Philadelphia students see their emotions a bit clearer through the lens of a Virtual Reality (VR) headset.

Tann has been a social worker at Mastery Charter School Lenfest Campus for 17 years now.

Last year, she introduced her students to VR through a pilot program. Because of its success, she wanted to implement the tech into her permanent repertoire.

So, she used the internet to rally donations and was able to purchase the necessary equipment. Now, she routinely helps students through the program, Headspace XR, available on Meta Quest.

In the world of virtual reality, students can practice breathing techniques, or perhaps hack-and-slash their way through a rhythm game.

Watch the video above to see what it means to Tann and her students.

RELATED: Horticultural therapist helps veterans dig a little deeper