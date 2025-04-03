Phineas and Ferb are making a return to Disney Channel with a brand new season

The hit animated series "Phineas and Ferb" is taking over summer vacation with a brand new season, premiering this June.

"Phineas and Ferb" is taking over summer vacation with a brand new season, premiering June 5 on Disney Channel and next day on Disney+.

The hit animated series "Phineas and Ferb," which originally premiered in 2007, is tackling another 104 days of summer vacation.

Launching June 5 on Disney Channel and Disney XD, the five-time Emmy Award-winning series will premiere with two new episodes, with the first 10 episodes of the season streaming the next day on Disney+.

Various characters from "Phineas and Ferb" pose in an episode titled "Summer Block Buster." Disney

In celebration of the comeback, Disney released a trailer teasing some of the summer shenanigans in store this season.

Think... more busting, more inventing, more musical numbers and more taking down Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

According to Disney, Phineas and Ferb "are set for exciting new adventures featuring some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver's license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet!"

Perry the Platypus is pictured from a scene from the new season of "Phineas and Ferb." Disney

In addition to rolling out a new season, this summer, Disney will also be rolling out new animated shorts, new music, and new collectibles to support the series.

Animated shorts will debut on Disney Channel, Disney+ and Disney-owned YouTube channels later this summer.

- "Cartoonified with Phineas and Ferb" gets a fresh twist as the dynamic duo interviews real-life celebrities reimagined and drawn in the iconic animation style of the series.

- "Agent P, Under C" follows Perry the Platypus, who returns as his alter ego Agent P, as he takes on a new undercover mission to stop animal enemies from rival spy organization A.N.A.T.H.E.M.A. (the Alliance of Nefarious Animals That Has an Exceptionally Memorable Acronym).

- Additional new episodes from the flagship short-form series include the Emmy-nominated "How Not To Draw" and "Theme Song Takeover" featuring Phineas, Ferb and more.

One element from "Phineas and Ferb" that's stood the test of time is the unique musical moments. With the new season comes a new lo-fi album and a soundtrack.

- The album "Lofi: Phineas and Ferb" will be released on May 9 and will feature 10 songs from the original series reimagined in a relaxing lo-fi style.

- The original soundtrack, including 13 songs, will be available on June 6 on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms.

And if you're a fan of Funko Pops or comic books, Disney has you covered.

- The first-ever Funko Pop! line that is inspired by the series.

- This June, Marvel Comics will feature the characters of the beloved animated series in a new set of Variant Covers for issues of "Avengers," "Fantastic Four" and "X-Men," with original artwork from series co-creator and executive producer Dan Povenmire and Eisner-nominated cartoonist Jacob Chabot.

- "Phineas and Ferb: Classic Comics Collection, Volume 3" includes more of the duo's comic adventures in the original release order - many never collected in a trade paperback before.

The new season of "Phineas and Ferb" will premiere on Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. PDT/EDT on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes, and the first episode will be available the same day on Disney Channel YouTube. The first 10 episodes of the season will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, June 6. The episodes will also be available to stream on Disney Channel on Demand. A special sneak peek will debut on Monday, May 26, at 11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Channel YouTube.

All four original seasons and the films are currently available on Disney+.

