Police searching for 2 brick bandits in Chester County, Pa.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The search is on for the pair of brick bandits in Chester County.

Phoenixville police say two people are wanted for taking bricks from a sidewalk.

It happened early Sunday morning in front of 260 Bridge Street.

Detectives say the man was seen taking two bricks and putting them in the woman's handbag.

The pair was last seen walking toward Gay Street.

If you can identify these brick bandits, you are asked to contact Officer Dobry at bdobry@phoenixville.org or call 610-933-1180 x837.

