Picnic turns historic brewery buildings into stunning dining destination

Picnic is a new eatery from the team behind restaurants Suraya and Kalaya.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When you first walk into Picnic, there's a wine shop where you can shop for a bottle before you head to your table.

The wine shop is located inside what was once known as Building #1 of the old Weisbrod and Hess Brewery.

The dining room was the brewery's Building #2.

Chef and co-owner Nick Kennedy says he and the team at Defined Hospitality fell in love with the history and the character of the building and wanted to save it.

The rotisserie is a centerpiece of the open concept kitchen.

Kennedy says it's the only one of its kind in Philadelphia and, he believes, the entire East Coast.

The wood and charcoal is housed in the back, with a drawer in the front that catches the drippings, which is then added to a wide variety of vegetable-based side dishes.

The organic chicken comes from a farm in Pennsylvania.

It's brined and coated in spices before it hits the rotisserie.

It's served with a selection of sauces that you can mix and match.

Plates are big enough to share and you can create your own meat and cheese board, with everything cut and sliced to order.

The French fries are scratch-made in-house.

And there's an oyster bar with five ever-changing varieties on the menu, all from the East Coast.

There's a cocktail bar too.

Like the food menu, the focus is on quality ingredients and good technique.

And if you're looking for a place to watch a big game?

The floral filled frames around the dining room are actually TVs in disguise.