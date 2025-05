Pilot killed in small plane crash in New Jersey

Pilot killed in small plane crash in New Jersey

Pilot killed in small plane crash in New Jersey

Pilot killed in small plane crash in New Jersey

Pilot killed in small plane crash in New Jersey

ALEXANDRIA TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A pilot is dead after a small plane crashed into a wooded area in Hunterdon County on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after 4:30 p.m. near Airport Road in Alexandria Township. Authorities say the aircraft went down and caught fire shortly after impact.

Police say the pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. No other occupants were on board.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.