Woman fighting for her life after she was shot in the face in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman is fighting for her life following a shooting in Allentown.

It happened along the 100 block of Pine Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they arrived to find a woman shot in the face.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.