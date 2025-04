Pitch your idea at the 'Shark Tank' casting call at Rivers Casino in Philadelphia's Fishtown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The producers of the hit ABC show, Shark Tank, are in Philadelphia, seeking budding entrepreneurs for the show.

Rivers Casino in Fishtown is hosting a casting call beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Applications are available online at ABC.com and on-site.

Pitches begin at approximately 10 a.m.