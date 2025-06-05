Pleasantville man accused of stealing 2 instruments belonging to rock band Heart in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Atlantic City police announced on Thursday that they have made an arrest in the theft of musical instruments from the rock band Heart.

Garfield Bennett, 57, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, has been charged with burglary and theft, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

Officers responded to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City last Saturday for the theft of a guitar and mandolin from inside the South Jersey venue.

The instruments belonged to band members from Heart, who were playing a concert at the arena.

It happened just as the group prepared to launch a nationwide tour.

The band was set to kick off the "An Evening With Heart" tour at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City last Saturday, and its gear had been set up there the day prior to the show.

Among the items stolen were a custom-built, purple sparkle baritone Telecaster guitar with a hand-painted headstock made for band member Nancy Wilson, and a vintage 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin that band member Paul Moak has played for over 25 years.

Investigators said surveillance video led them to their suspect, identified as Bennett.

Officials said Bennett was seen on video walking through various parts of Atlantic City, allegedly attempting to sell the instruments.

Bennett was charged on Wednesday and taken into custody.

Detectives learned Bennett sold one of the instruments and have not been able to locate the other.

"These instruments are more than just tools of our trade - they're extensions of our musical souls," Nancy Wilson said in a statement issued by the group. "Their value to us is immeasurable."

Police said anyone in possession of these stolen items is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department and voluntarily surrender them over, otherwise face being criminally charged.

Heart is led by Wilson and her sister, Ann, who have made music together since the '70s and have had hits like "Magic Man," "Crazy on You," and "Alone." The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers were honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Recording Academy in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.