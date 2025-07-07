24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Police: 4 people shot in West Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, July 7, 2025 11:00AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia.

The call came out at around 2:45 a.m. Monday near 62nd Street and Vine Street.

When police arrived on scene, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims were taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

The fourth victim, taken to Lankenau Medical Center, is in critical condition.

This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Police Shooting Investigation Group.

