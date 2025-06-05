24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police to announce arrest after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted during car theft in Philadelphia

The girl was found nearly 30 minutes later near Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, June 5, 2025 2:39PM
Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old girl
Suspect wanted for alleged car theft, sex assault of 12-year-old girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police announced on Thursday that they have made an arrest after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a car theft in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Officials have not released any other information about the suspect or arrest at this time. A news conference is expected at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The crime was reported along Germantown and Erie Avenues around 9:30 p.m. last Friday, according to police.

Police say the 12-year-old was sleeping inside a running 2010 Ford Taurus when a suspect entered the vehicle and drove off.

A half hour later, the girl was found near Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police say the child told officers the suspect left her there after a sexual assault.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW