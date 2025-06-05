The girl was found nearly 30 minutes later near Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police to announce arrest after 12-year-old girl sexually assaulted during car theft in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police announced on Thursday that they have made an arrest after a 12-year-old girl was sexually assaulted during a car theft in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.

Officials have not released any other information about the suspect or arrest at this time. A news conference is expected at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

The crime was reported along Germantown and Erie Avenues around 9:30 p.m. last Friday, according to police.

Police say the 12-year-old was sleeping inside a running 2010 Ford Taurus when a suspect entered the vehicle and drove off.

A half hour later, the girl was found near Broad Street and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police say the child told officers the suspect left her there after a sexual assault.