Police believe double shooting may be linked to another in Philadelphia's Kensington section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunfire in Philadelphia's Kensington section left two men wounded.

Police say at least 30 bullets were fired in the 100 block of West Huntingdon Street around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, sending the two men to the hospital.

A 54-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. A 34-year-old man was also shot in the left leg.

Both were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

Police say one of the men may also be a shooter.

Police believe the incident is tied to the shooting on Palethorpe Street in the city's Kensington section earlier in the day. That shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday and left two men wounded.

Chief Inspector Scott Small spoke to Action News about the double shooting and why he thinks the shootings may be linked.

"It appears this may have been some sort of shootout. We are not certain. We don't have a motive for this double shooting," he said, adding, "Just based on a blood trail and a vehicle used to transport one of tonight's victims and the address of one of tonight's victims, we believe more than likely that those two shootings are related."

Police said they have made an arrest in the West Huntingdon Street shooting and that a firearm was recovered.