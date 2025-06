Suspects sought following police chase in Delaware County

Suspects sought following police chase in Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are still looking for two people after a police chase in Delaware County.

The pursuit ended after an SUV crashed into trees on the 700 block of Chester Pike in Ridley Park.

Authorities say three people inside the car got away on foot.

Only one has been arrested.

There's no word on what led up to the police chase.