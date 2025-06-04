At least 1 dead in crash following police chase in Montgomery County

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A police chase ended in a deadly crash in Limerick, Montgomery County.

It happened around 9:16 p.m. Tuesday along the 300 block of Ridge Pike.

Investigators say officers were chasing three people inside a vehicle after a theft at a nearby Target.

We know at least one person is dead. There's no word on the extent of the other injuries.

No officers were hurt in the incident.

Further details on the crash have not been released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

