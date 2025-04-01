Arrest warrant issued for suspect in 2 Chester County arson cases

WEST GROVE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County have identified the man wanted in connection with two cases of arson.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Miguel Angel Coy-Chen.

He is wanted for starting two fires in West Grove: one in an occupied home and another at a nearby chapel on March 22.

No one was injured in the incidents.

Investigators say that Coy-Chen flew to his home country of Guatemala from JFK International Airport on Sunday.

The motive for the fires is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Southern Chester County Regional Police Department.