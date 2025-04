Police deploy dozens of officers, helicopter unit in effort to deter graffiti in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are sending a strong message to vandals with two graffiti arrests overnight Wednesday.

The department deployed a dozen officers and a helicopter unit to the 400 block of North 2nd Street in Northern Liberties.

They say they found two people spray painting a commercial building next to a construction site just before 11:30 p.m.

It appears someone was swiftly called in to paint over the graffiti.