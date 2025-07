2 peacocks on the loose in Doylestown, Bucks County

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (WPVI) -- The search is on for two unusual animals on the loose in Bucks County.

Two peacocks were spotted roaming the roads in Doylestown.

Police say they were last seen near Theodore Way and Sandy Ridge Road.

Officials are also trying to figure out who they belong to and how they got out.

If you see these creatures, you're urged to call the police department directly.