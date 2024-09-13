Bucks County police departments warn about iPhone, iPad theft scheme

FALLS TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County residents say they feel violated and frustrated after their expensive packages containing AT &T devices were stolen from their front porch just minutes after being delivered by FedEx.

Middletown Township police said these crimes may be linked to a cell phone theft ring, and they're working closely with other departments to locate the leader.

Falls Township police are investigating the latest incident that happened on Thursday after 3:15 p.m. on Vitaloak Lane in Levittown.

The homeowner said she was home when the suspect grabbed the iPad outside her front door and then sped away in a Honda Civic.

Police are also investigating a similar incident that unfolded at a home on Elmwood Road in Fairless Hills on Tuesday afternoon.

The couple said a gray minivan and black Acura TL were parked near their house when the suspect stole their package with two iPhones.

"It's just super frustrating and disappointing," said Tanya Ellis from Fairless Hills. "It's for my son's birthday, so he was really upset."

"They knew what they were looking for, or watching the FedEx trucks, or tracking them and knew exactly when to come," said Mike Wadlinger, of Fairless Hills.

Middletown Township police believe that same Acura targeted a home in Langhorne on West Old Lincoln Highway on Tuesday morning. In that case, the suspect made off with a Samsung Galaxy phone, police said.

"It's unfortunate, and it happened within 23 minutes," said Keith Roach from Langhorne. "The package was tough to be seen where it was dropped off at the top, so I have a lot of questions."

A family in Bristol is also out of four iPhones.

An 82-year-old woman was gardening outside her house on Laings Avenue when the suspect snatched the package and darted away.

"I feel like the whole thing was a setup because this never happened before. We had TVs out here, all kinds of stuff that wasn't boxed up," said Lafferty. "I don't trust anything being delivered now."

Middletown Township police said they're working with local and federal agencies to determine how the suspects are tracking the deliveries to eventually steal and sell them.

Police said one arrest was made in Delaware County and the suspect was extradited to Pittsburgh.

"If they solve this one and find out who it is, it might prevent another 10-20 people from being a victim," said Roach.

Middletown Township police ask those with information or video to contact 215-750-3845 and ask for Officer Brady.

FedEx released this statement on the thefts:

"The security of our customers' shipments is our top priority, and we encourage any customer who believes a shipment has been stolen to immediately contact local law enforcement. Additionally, we offer tools to give our customers added peace of mind when it comes to the delivery of their packages. Our solutions like FedEx Delivery Manager and the FedEx mobile app offer customers a convenient experience with more control over the timing and location of their deliveries."

