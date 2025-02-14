Police out in force to provide security for Eagles championship parade in Philadelphia

There was a heavy police presence all along the Eagles Championship Parade route in Philadelphia on Friday.

There was a heavy police presence all along the Eagles Championship Parade route in Philadelphia on Friday.

There was a heavy police presence all along the Eagles Championship Parade route in Philadelphia on Friday.

There was a heavy police presence all along the Eagles Championship Parade route in Philadelphia on Friday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a heavy police presence all along the Eagles Championship Parade route in Philadelphia on Friday.

The day was largely peaceful, with just a few incidents to mar the celebration.

Police are investigating a shooting that happened amid the celebration. Two women were wounded when they were shot in the legs in the 2300 block of the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The shooting happened around 2:35 p.m., which was after the parade passed the location. No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, a mounted unit was brought into Logan Square after crowds breached the barricades.

On the south apron of City Hall, Pennsylvania state police responded to scuffles in the crowd, quickly removing several people.

They also quickly responded to medical incidents, assisting people who waited for medics to arrive on foot, bike or by golf cart.

Despite several incidents that involved police, one attendee said it seemed the crowd was full of people who just wanted to celebrate the Birds.

"I thought all of the fans were tremendous today. There was love in the air, all right? This team when they win they bring love to the city," he said.

At times, police acted as a buffer for Eagles players like Nolan Smith - who jumped to interact with fans even put a toddler on his shoulders - and former players like fan favorite Jason Kelce, who drank beer with fans.

