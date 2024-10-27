Police in Hammonton searching for hit-and-driver who killed pedestrian

HAMMONTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Hammonton, New Jersey are searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed a pedestrian on Friday night.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. in the area of S. White Horse Pike and Lakeview Ave.

Police say a white/silver 2013-2015 BMW 3-Series, four-door sedan was seen leaving the scene of the crash. The vehicle likely has front-end damage to one of the head or fog lights, investigators said.

PICTURED: Hammonton police are searching for this vehicle in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash on Oct. 25, 2024.

The vehicle was last seen traveling east on the White Horse Pike.

Police have not provided any further information on the crash or the pedestrian who died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hammonton Police Department.