Police investigate rash of car thefts across Delaware County

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police across Delaware County are investigating a rash of car thefts in which the suspects drive around in stolen vehicles looking for more cars to take.

In one instance, police say suspects in a stolen car crashed into a stone pillar in front of a Drexel Hill home.

It happened just after midnight Monday on Sommers Ave.

Surveillance video shows the car come screeching onto the block and then crash. Two people inside the vehicle run out after the crash and take off down a neighbor's driveway.

Police say it's one of 16 cars stolen in Upper Darby Township in the last few weeks, and the crime isn't stopping at township borders.

"Seems like they come out in the middle of the night, looking for cars that are unlocked. Key fobs are in the car and the cars are gone," said Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola.

He said they are also investigating eight car thefts in the township over the past month.

Suspects in surveillance video from across the township are seen driving slowly up and down blocks in what police say are stolen getaway cars.

In some instances, suspects will get out to test car doors.

"They have a stolen car they take with them, drop it off, and take another car. Some of these cars have been recovered, a couple were recovered in Philadelphia," said Viola.

Police say they believe multiple suspects are committing these crimes.

Upper Darby police have arrested three people so far in connection with car thefts: 24-year-old Raeem Grange-Allen, 23-year-old Hamza Ruley, and 25-year-old Rahshon Forman.

"At this point, we're not sure if they're organized or not. But organized enough where they're stealing a lot of cars," said Viola.

On Melrose Avenue in Havertown, where one resident had two cars stolen, neighbors are concerned.

"I'm just thinking that you have to lock your doors and be safe," said Linda D'Antonio.