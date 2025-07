Police investigate shooting at Atlantic City casino parking garage

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic City are investigating a shooting that happened at a casino.

Authorities were called to the Ocean Casino and Resort parking garage on the boardwalk right around 9:30 Saturday night

Video obtained by Action news shows police responding to the shooting scene and entering the parking garage.

There's no word yet on whether anyone was injured or what led to the gunfire.