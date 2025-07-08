Police investigate shooting near Wynnefield Heights restaurant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting incident took place at the TGI Fridays in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.

It happened Monday at the restaurant at City Avenue and Presidential Boulevard just before midnight.

Police had crime tape around the "TGI To Go" entrance and at least two shell casings were on the ground.

It is unclear if anyone was shot.

The Action Cam also spotted police activity nearby in Philadelphia's Wissahickon section.

Police had surrounded a vehicle with damage near Ridge Avenue and Osborn Street shortly after the shooting, at midnight.

We have calls in to police to get more information on these investigations.