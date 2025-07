Police investigating crash at Broad and Girard that sent bicyclist to the hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating an accident that sent a bicyclist to the hospital.

It happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Girard Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the driver that hit the bicyclist remained at the scene.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.