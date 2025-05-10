Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to crash.

Police investigating fatal crash in the Roxborough section of the city

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in the Roxborough section of the city.

A driver was killed after they lost control and crash into a tree.

The Action Cam captured the scene along Henry Avenue and Gates Street at around 11 p.m. Friday.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the driver to lose control.

There were no other injuries.

Henry Avenue was closed for several hours as crews investigated the scene.