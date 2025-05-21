24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man accused of unlawfully towing vehicles, coercing payment from owners in Bucks County

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 5:36PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Falls Township Police Department is investigating reports of theft and coerced payment after people allegedly have their vehicles unlawfully towed in Bucks County.

The unlawful towing happened over the last several months at the Planet Fitness and throughout the Pennsbury Plaza Shopping Center, Morrisville, according to police.

Police said they believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified.

Officials say anyone who has had their vehicle towed by Corey Goldstein, or any associate, who claimed they were with TDI Towing, Sterling Towing, or any other company is asked to contact the assigned investigator, P/O Stephanie Metterle, at (215) 302-3311, or via email at s.metterle@fallstwppd.com.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW