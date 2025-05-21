Man accused of unlawfully towing vehicles, coercing payment from owners in Bucks County

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- The Falls Township Police Department is investigating reports of theft and coerced payment after people allegedly have their vehicles unlawfully towed in Bucks County.

The unlawful towing happened over the last several months at the Planet Fitness and throughout the Pennsbury Plaza Shopping Center, Morrisville, according to police.

Police said they believe there may be more victims who have not yet been identified.

Officials say anyone who has had their vehicle towed by Corey Goldstein, or any associate, who claimed they were with TDI Towing, Sterling Towing, or any other company is asked to contact the assigned investigator, P/O Stephanie Metterle, at (215) 302-3311, or via email at s.metterle@fallstwppd.com.

