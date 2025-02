Philadelphia police investigating after man found dead with wound to stomach in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

Authorities say a man was found near 30th and Page streets with a wound to his stomach.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

No weapons or bullets were found at the scene, so investigators were not immediately sure if the man was shot or stabbed.

So far, no arrests have been made.