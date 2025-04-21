Police investigating multiple assaults on Temple University's campus this weekend

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - - There were multiple assaults reported at Temple University this weekend on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Temple officials tell Action News they have spent the day reviewing hours of video footage and are continuing working around the clock to identify everyone involved in these unprovoked attacks.

"It is scary. I feel horrible for the Temple students that it happened to," said Sofia Dubrin-Meneses, a junior at Temple University.

Temple University's Department of Public Safety said they are actively investigating three assaults that occurred Sunday evening. One assault involved a Temple student, who did not sustain any physical injuries and did not require medical attention. The two others involving juveniles. Temple University Police made seven arrests tonight and are continuing to pursue all leads connected to Saturday night 's activity.

"Considering that it could just happen like anywhere it makes me a little bit nervous," said Julia Le, a Freshman at Temple University.

Temple officials said around 7 p.m. Saturday police officers from Temple University's Department of Public Safety responded to a large group of unsupervised juveniles gathered around Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Officials say while the group was initially orderly, that changed throughout the course of the evening, as the crowd became disorderly. Officials say one Temple student was assaulted near Temple Towers and another student was assaulted in the area of 12th and Montgomery Streets. Their injuries are being evaluated. A third student reported being pushed to the ground. Arrests were made throughout the evening. "They have cops out and stuff, clearly that really hasn't done much," said Dubrin-Meneses, adding, " I really don't know what else they can do I don't think they're doing enough."

Temple officials said given past juvenile gatherings in the area and the fact that this week is spring break for many local K-12 schools, there was a heavy police presence from the Temple University Department of Public Safety and the Philadelphia Police Department, with additional teams of police officers and supervisors to supplement the on-duty shift.

"It was just kind of scary cause even though I live like on the other side of campus like it's just scary to see that that can happen kind of any day," said Kelly Donnelly, a freshman at Temple University.

Police are still looking for the people responsible for the assaults on campus. Counseling is also being offered to Temple students.

Anyone with information related to these crimes is urged to contact PPD Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or the PPD TIP Line 215-686-TIPS (8477).