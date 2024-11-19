Body found burned beyond recognition in driveway in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death after an unidentified body was found in a driveway in the city's Rhawnhurst section.

Police were called to the 8000 block of Leonard Street around 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire department was also called to the scene.

When they arrived, the body was on fire and burned beyond recognition, officials said.

There is no word yet if foul play is a factor.

Police are at the scene right now investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated.