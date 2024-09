Man's body found on ledge over Schuylkill Expressway in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man's body was found along the Schuylkill Expressway.

The body was found on a cement ledge above the highway, near a train trestle by the Girard Ave Exit in West Philadelphia.

Officers say the body appears to have been there a while and was tangled up in wires.

They're looking into whether this was a crime, or some sort of accident.