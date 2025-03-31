Police-Involved crash in Newark sends 5 to hospitals, including 3 kids

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- Police say around 6:15 p.m., Sunday, a New Castle County police officer was traveling east on Route 273, Christiana Road, when a silver Kia Optima crossed the grass median, and struck the marked patrol vehicle.

3 children and one adult in the Kia were taken to area hospitals.

All are in critical, but stable condition.

As for the officer, they were headed to work at the time of the crash.

The airbag in the officer's vehicle went off, trapping officer.

The officer was also taken to the hospital for treatment, and is in stable condition.

Route 273 is shut down in the area of Thomas Garrett Drive in Newark.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time, so officials say avoid the area.