Police make 3rd arrest in deadly 2022 Mill Creek Rec Center shooting in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Police have made a third arrest in the September 2022 murder of a rec center employee in Philadelphia.
Tevin Key, 19, has been arrested in connection with the murder.
He, along with 14-year-old Mackey Jones and 16-year-old Markel Flagler, are charged with killing Tiffany Fletcher.
She was caught in the crossfire of a shootout involving Jones outside the Mill Creek Rec Center on the 4700 block of Brown Street.
The rec center is now named for her.
She left behind three children.