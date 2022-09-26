WATCH LIVE

Worker killed outside Mill Creek Recreation Center to be laid to rest

Tiffany Fletcher, a mother who leaves behind three boys, was simply sitting outside of the center taking a break.

By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
42 minutes ago
A worker at a Philadelphia recreation center, who was shot and killed earlier this month, will be laid to rest Monday.

Tiffany Fletcher was at work at the Mill Creek Rec Center when she was caught in the crossfire of a nearby gun battle.

Tiffany Fletcher

Fletcher, a mother who leaves behind three boys, was simply sitting outside of the center taking a break.

One of the gunmen was just 14 years old.

Those who knew her described her as a loving mom and beloved community advocate.

The investigation continues into the gun battle that took Fletcher's life.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

