Police officer dies after suffering medical emergency at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer passed away suddenly on the property of Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday morning.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in a tweet that the officer suffered a medical emergency.

The officer's name has not been released, though Bethel said the officer was a "dedicated veteran assigned to the Airport Unit."

The officer had "decades of service" and "served our city with honor," Bethel said.

"Please keep his family in your prayers," Bethel continued.