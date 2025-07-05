Police officer dies after suffering medical emergency at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer passed away suddenly on the property of Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday morning.
Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in a tweet that the officer suffered a medical emergency.
The officer's name has not been released, though Bethel said the officer was a "dedicated veteran assigned to the Airport Unit."
The officer had "decades of service" and "served our city with honor," Bethel said.
"Please keep his family in your prayers," Bethel continued.