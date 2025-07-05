24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police officer dies after suffering medical emergency at Philadelphia International Airport

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, July 5, 2025 7:16PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer passed away suddenly on the property of Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday morning.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel said in a tweet that the officer suffered a medical emergency.

The officer's name has not been released, though Bethel said the officer was a "dedicated veteran assigned to the Airport Unit."

The officer had "decades of service" and "served our city with honor," Bethel said.

"Please keep his family in your prayers," Bethel continued.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW