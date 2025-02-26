Police officer injured in crash with ATV in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer was injured in a crash with an ATV on Wednesday evening in North Philadelphia.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of N. 22nd Street.

Authorities say the officer, who was assigned to the dirt bike detail, was traveling on 22nd Street when he collided into the back of a male on an ATV.

The officer was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. He is expected to be treated and released.

The male operating the ATV was arrested at the scene.

There was no immediate word on charges the man may be facing.