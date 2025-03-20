Police officer shot in bulletproof vest in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A police officer was shot in their bulletproof vest on Thursday in Northeast Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. at Friends Hospital in the 4600 block of E. Roosevelt Boulevard.

Action News has learned that officers were conducting a psychiatric intake there.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet known.

Sources say the bullet did not pass through the vest. Still, the officer was taken to Temple University Hospital to be checked out.

The suspect was taken to Einstein Hospital.

Another officer was injured but was not shot, Action News learned.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a number of other police officers now on the scene.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.

