Police, PennDOT to crack down on aggressive driving along Rt. 1

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers beware! PennDOT and local law enforcement are ramping up efforts to stop aggressive driving.

The initiative was discussed at the Pennsylvania State Police Troop K barracks in Wynnefield Heights on Thursday.

Police will be keeping extra eyes out for aggressive drivers, especially along Route 1 in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

The goal is to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and deaths caused by aggressive drivers.